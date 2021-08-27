Tri-Cities police piecing together path of Kennewick construction worker’s deadly rage

Police and crime lab technicians began investigating Thursday the deaths of a couple inside their east Kennewick home.

They are believed to be the parents of a 43-year-old suspected gunman who went on a deadly rampage Wednesday, killing his neighbor and wounding another man before igniting a series of fires.

He died inside a burning pickup in West Richland when the truck caught fire during a police chase that ended in an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Nearly six hours later, the Kennewick couple were discovered dead in their home by a family member who had gone to check on them after he had not heard from them for a day.

He told emergency dispatchers that they had been “murdered.”

Police guard an active crime scene at a home in the 4300 block of South Gum Street in Kennewick. Two bodies were found in the house that also sustained some fire damage. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

Investigators from various police agencies throughout the Tri-Cities spent Wednesday and Thursday methodically processing the series of crime scenes that stretched some 20 miles, from east of Kennewick to Van Giesen Street in West Richland.

Police have yet to release the suspect’s name.

Dental records are expected to be needed to positively identify the badly burned body, said the Benton County coroner. The autopsy is planned Friday.

However, on Wednesday morning after the 4 a.m. attack on the 21000 block of East Finley Road, an attempt-to-locate alert was issued for Ryan James Kaufman as an arson, assault suspect, according to online police broadcasts.

The alert came with a safety warning for officers to watch for an orange 1973 Dodge pickup with Kaufman, who was “last seen wearing a ballistic helmet and gear” and armed with an assault rifle.

“If located, use caution,” said the alert.

Finley neighbors

Public records show Kaufman owns a Finley home next door to Emil “Bob” Zlatich Jr., 77, the former long-time owner of the Zip’s by the Cable Bridge restaurant.

Family members told the Herald that Zlatich died Wednesday at his home after someone was trying to break in just before 4 a.m.

Benton County Coroner Bill Leach, left, examines a scene off of East Finley Road where two home fires were reported early Wednesday. Two people were reportedly shot at the house before the suspect fled and died in West Richland. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

A body assumed to be Zlatich was later found inside his burning house. That autopsy also is planned for Friday.

A relative who called 911 that morning said Zlatich’s son, who has the same name, had been shot and wounded. The 911 caller also said both their house and the neighbor’s house were on fire.

Benton County deputies found Emil “Rob” Zlatich, 58, in the backyard with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

On Thursday, he was in stable condition at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. He’d been flown there Wednesday following emergency surgery at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

Those who knew his father were mourning his death. Bob Zlatich Jr. was a man who was ”very intelligent and kind hearted,” said a Zip’s Facebook post.

“Bob was a friend and mentor that I look up to in this business life and also life in general. ... (It) is so hard to have to let go of someone who has given me so much to have remembered him by,” said the post.

Benton County assessor records show the Kaufman had lived next to the Zlatich family for 20 years. Kaufman, who attended Kennewick High, bought his 1,500-square-foot house on 1.9 acres in 2002.

A house along East Finley Road just east of South Locust Lane smolders Wednesday afternoon as officers investigate the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Two years later, Washington Secretary of State records show Kaufman and another man registered a company called Windy Acres Construction. The business had the same address as Kaufman’s Finley home. The company was dissolved two years later.

During Wednesday’s rampage, Kaufman is suspected of breaking in and setting fire to two union halls in Kennewick belonging to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. No serious damage was reported, however.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles are seen in the parking lot of the IBEW Local 112 building early Wednesday morning on North Edison Street in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Gum Street home

Later, Kennewick firefighters were called to a possible house fire on the 4300 block of South Gum Street. Soon after the initial call, officials were told about the discovery of the couple inside.

Public records show Kaufman previously lived at the home currently owned by Dan and Vickie Kaufman.

The relative who found them, told emergency officials that Ryan Kaufman was their son.

Vickie Kaufman, 68, was a respected and well-liked longtime Tri-Cities educator who taught strategies aimed at helping students with language fluency.

Her specialty was Guided Language Acquisition Design (GLAD) for students learning English as a second language.

She spent more than 17 years with the Pasco School District, according to her Linkedin profile.

Before that, she worked for the Kennewick School District and in Columbia-Burbank and Umatilla, Ore., schools.

Dan Kaufman recently celebrated turning 75.

His wife posted on her Facebook page in late July, “Happy Birthday to my best decision ever!”