Murder suspect took a taxi to confront Pasco victim, then asked driver to wait

Marta M. Miller, seated in the wheelchair, makes her first appearance Monday in Franklin County Superior Court on a second-degree murder charge. Next to her is defense attorney Eric Scott. They appeared via a video feed from the county jail. Tri-City Herald

The 54-year-old suspect in last weekend’s stabbing death took a taxi from her Kennewick apartment to the Pasco mobile home park where she got into a fight with the victim.

Marta M. Miller told the taxi driver, during the ride into Pasco, “about an issue surrounding a vehicle” with a man, according to court documents.

However, the driver later admitted to police that he didn’t pay close attention to the conversation, so he couldn’t recall specific details.

Miller had instructed the driver to park near another trailer at Riviera Village, then left her purse and personal belongings in the car while she confronted Bobby G. Burgess, documents said.

The driver was preparing Miller’s bill when he heard a scuffle and rolled down his window to yell at the two.

That’s when Burgess ran toward the taxi, yelling, “She stabbed me.” He then collapsed near the car.

On Monday, Miller was charged in Franklin County Superior Court with second-degree murder.

The charge includes the allegation she used a deadly weapon in the crime, which can lead to a longer sentence if convicted.

$250,000 bail

Miller was in a wheelchair when she appeared in court via video feed from the jail.

She told Judge Jackie Shea Brown that she has a lot of disabilities, and has “never been in trouble in my life.”

She also clarified for Shea Brown that while her drivers license shows her as Marta Miller Keith, not all of her records were changed to reflect that name because the marriage “didn’t last long.”

Miller was ordered held on $250,000 bail.

She is scheduled back in court Aug. 31 to enter a plea to the new charge.

Burgess, 55, died from a stab wound to his chest. Paramedics tried to save him at the scene but were unsuccessful.

Driver called 911

Court documents show that Miller called RAD Cab for a ride, and was picked up at 2:30 a.m. Saturday outside her North Columbia Center Boulevard apartment.

She asked to be driven to 700 North Road 32, which is a mobile home park for seniors just west of Highway 395.

Miller said she wanted to go to Trailer 113 — Burgess’ trailer — but asked the driver to park near a different trailer and to turn off his headlights, documents said.

Pasco police arrested a woman after a man was found stabbed at Riviera Village mobile home park. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The taxi driver called 911 after the injured Burgess ran toward him for help.

When Pasco police arrived, Miller was sitting inside a 2002 Lexus ES300 parked outside Burgess’ trailer.

The Lexus is registered to Miller, court documents said.

After she got out of the sedan, officers noticed the driver’s side window was broken and saw a white bag holding a knife in the front passenger seat. The knife appeared to have blood on it, as did Miller’s hands, documents said.

Miller told the officers that she would not speak and immediately requested an attorney. In court Monday, Miller said she has a lawyer on the west side but they have not spoken.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Chris Caicedo at caicedoc@pasco-wa.gov about case 21-24596.