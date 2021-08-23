Coroner identifies 55-year-old Tri-Cities man found stabbed in the chest this weekend

Pasco police arrested a woman after a man was found stabbed at Riviera Village mobile home park. Tri-City Herald

A 55-year-old Tri-Cities man was identified as the victim of a stabbing in Pasco over the weekend.

Bobby Burgess was found dead about 3 a.m. Saturday in the Riviera Village mobile home park for seniors at 700 Road 32.

Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary said an autopsy is scheduled Wednesday.

Pasco Sgt. Nathan Carlisle told the Herald on Saturday that officers found him lying outside with a puncture wound to his chest and were unable to save him.

He said Burgess had been in an ongoing argument with Marta Keith Miller of Kennewick, also in her 50s.

She was arrested and booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Burgess has a history of trouble with the law dating back to 1984, mostly in Benton, Walla Walla and Columbia counties.

Most of his previous convictions are for theft. Currently, he was facing drug, burglary and DUI charges in Benton County and Walla Walla cases.