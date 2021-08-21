Kennewick woman accused of murder after Pasco man found stabbed

A Kennewick woman was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder Saturday morning.

Pasco police were called to the Riviera Village mobile home park at 700 Road 32 just west of Highway 395 about 3 a.m. Saturday, said Pasco Sgt. Nathan Carlisle.

They found a man lying outside with a puncture wound to his chest and were unable to save him, Carlisle said.

The man, who was in his 50s, was not immediately identified by police as they worked to notify his family. Police said the stabbing happened outdoors.

The man had been in a dispute with a woman he knew, Marta Keith-Miller of Kennewick, also in her 50s, Carlisle said. She was arrested in the stabbing.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There is no risk to the public, Carlisle said.