55-year-old pedestrian killed in Pasco hit-and-run. Police searching for driver

A 55-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Fourth Avenue Sunday. Pasco Police Department

A 55-year-old man died days after a driver hit him and drove away in Pasco.

Luis D. Mortaya-Hernandez of Pasco was walking on Fourth Avenue when a car apparently hit him near the Tri-Cities Airport warehouse area.

He was found unconscious at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the side of the road, Pasco police said on Facebook.

A Port of Pasco security officer had spotted the man heading north on the road five minutes before he was found.

An ambulance rushed him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he remained in critical condition until he died Tuesday.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Snohomish County, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.

As of Monday, Pasco police had not found the driver. They suspect a car was heading north on Fourth Avenue from Pasco and onto Glade Road in Franklin County about 1:25 a.m.

“Vehicles involved in collisions with pedestrians may have soft-crush damage to sheet metal and possibly blood or torn clothing transferred to the impact area,” police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Ron Seltun at seltunr@pasco-wa.gov and reference case 21-24684.