Drive-by shooters target 2 Tri-Cities homes. Gang-activity not ruled out

Pasco is continuing to see a rash of drive-by shootings with two more happening over the weekend.

Three people were at a home on A Street near Fourth Avenue just after 1 a.m. Friday when three people opened fire at the house.

Witnesses saw the shooters run back to a dark car and drive off.

No one inside the house was hit.

It was the second time in two weeks that the home was the target of a drive-by shooting. No one has been arrested in either case.

Then on Sunday at 4:30 a.m., a home in the 1700 block of West Hopkins Street was shot at for the third time in a month. Neighbors heard the gunfire and called 911.

The residents were not hurt and didn’t call police.

While the motive is unknown, police are not ruling out gang-activity.

The home is just down the street from where Jose Alejandro Garcia-Lopez, 26, of Pasco, was found dead Aug. 6 in an alley after being shot several times. Police have not said if there is any connection between the drive-by and the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the two drive-by shootings is asked to get a hold of Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov or call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

They should reference case 21-244480 for the Fourth Avenue and A Street shooting, or 21-24696 for the drive-by on Hopkins Street.