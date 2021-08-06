Crime

Man found dead in Pasco alley. He’d been shot several times

Pasco police are investigating a murder in an alley near the 1900 block of West Hopkins Street.
A man died in a Pasco alley late Thursday after being shot several times, police said.

People reported hearing gun shots on the 1900 block of West Hopkins Street shortly after 11 p.m. When Pasco officers arrived they found the man already dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives were still at the scene investigating Friday morning, and no arrests have been made.

The man’s identity has not been released by police.

Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary said he is working on scheduling an autopsy in Snohomish County.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 509-545-3421 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

The is a developing story. Check back for updates.

