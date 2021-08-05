Car flies, flips and crashes into Pasco railyard. You won’t believe where it landed

An airborne Toyota bounced, cartwheeled and finally crashed into a Pasco railroad yard.

The driver came barreling down Clark Street at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. One witness said the Toyota Corolla reached 100 mph before reaching the Tacoma Street intersection, Pasco police said on Facebook.

When he reached the T-intersection, he ran the stop sign, went over a curb, up an embankment and sailed over the rail lines.

He passed by the window of a locomotive about 10 feet in the air before hitting the ground. On its trip across the facility, it cartwheeled and threw up a cloud of dust.

The driver, who was not named, was thrown from the car before it became wedged between two railroad cars at the fourth set of rails.

While the driver was seriously injured, Pasco police said he is expected to survive. He was still receiving medical treatment and wasn’t arrested.

Police believe 15 minutes earlier he shoplifted some beer from a nearby store. He’s accused of swiping beer from the same store on June 26 and ordered not to return.

He’s now also under investigation for DUI and reckless driving.

Anyone with information about the case is asked for call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 about case number 21-22820.