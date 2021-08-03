Pasco police searching for Expedition driver after chase, crash and shooting

Police are looking for one of the drivers after a chase and crash that ended on 22nd Avenue. Pasco Police Department

Two SUVs traded blows in Pasco early Monday in an exchange that sent one person to the hospital.

Pasco police are hunting for one driver after two Ford Expeditions, one black and the other blue, went careening into each other in the area of 22nd Avenue and Agate Street at 1:30 a.m.

The driver of the blue Expedition told investigators issues started in Kennewick when the people in the black Expedition saw him, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.

At some point, the black SUV started slamming into the blue one. Glass from the windows sprayed the inside, leaving the man with cuts on his face.

As they reached 22nd Avenue and Agate Street, the driver of the blue SUV got out and ran.

A person in the black vehicle fired a shot at the other man, who wasn’t hit. The shooter then left the area in a car driven by someone else.

The man from the blue Expedition was taken to the hospital.

While investigators don’t have a clear motive for the confrontation, police don’t believe the attack was random and it wasn’t road rage, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 or email Officer Josh Cochran at cochranj@pasco-wa.gov.