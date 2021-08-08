Crime

1 person hit in early morning Tri-Cities drive-by shooting

By Tri-City Herald staff

Kennewick police found spent casings in the street after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.
Kennewick police found spent casings in the street after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Kennewick early Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of West Fifth Avenue at 1:30 a.m., according to Kennewick police reports.

They found spent casings scattered around the street and damaged property.

And the person who was hit did not have life-threatening injuries.

Kennewick police said that there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service