1 person hit in early morning Tri-Cities drive-by shooting

Kennewick police found spent casings in the street after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Kennewick early Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of West Fifth Avenue at 1:30 a.m., according to Kennewick police reports.

They found spent casings scattered around the street and damaged property.

And the person who was hit did not have life-threatening injuries.

Kennewick police said that there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.