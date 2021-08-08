Crime
1 person hit in early morning Tri-Cities drive-by shooting
One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Kennewick early Sunday.
Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of West Fifth Avenue at 1:30 a.m., according to Kennewick police reports.
They found spent casings scattered around the street and damaged property.
And the person who was hit did not have life-threatening injuries.
Kennewick police said that there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.
