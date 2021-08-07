Distraught woman jumps from Tri-Cities cable bridge into Columbia River

A distraught woman was rescued from the Columbia River on Saturday afternoon after she jumped from the cable bridge between Kennewick and Pasco in an apparent suicide attempt.

The Kennewick Police Department received several 911 calls just before 12:30 p.m. about a woman walking on the ledge outside the rail of the bridge.

Officers from Kennewick and the Washington State Patrol arrived and tried to talk to the woman, but she jumped a few minutes later, according to Kennewick police.

The cable bridge over the Columbia River connects Kennewick and Pasco, Washington. Tri-City Herald file

Rescue boats from the Pasco Fire Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Department arrived shortly after that and were able to rescue her as she held onto a ladder on the pier.

She was taken to a Tri-Cities hospital, where mental health service was being provided.

Those having thoughts of suicide and needing someone to talk to may contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for English and 888-628-9454 for Spanish or text “START” to 741-741, a crisis text line.