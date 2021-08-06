Tri-City SWAT surrounds Kennewick home searching for drive-by shooting suspect

The Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team surrounded a Kennewick home Thursday night during a search for a Pasco drive-by shooting suspect.

Pasco police were looking for the person involved in an 11 a.m. shooting on the 1700 block of North 18th Avenue.

No one was hit but property was damaged, said police.

Police didn’t release any information about who they were looking for, but they tracked the suspect vehicle to a home on the 300 block of South Gum Street about 1 p.m., Kennewick police said.

The area is near a busy Kennewick intersection where Gum Street, Chemical Drive and Third Avenue meet.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Because the suspect had been armed, the SWAT team was called in to help with the search. They surrounded the home while they applied for a search warrant, said police.

While police did not say if anyone was arrested, Franklin County jail records show Cristian M. Munoz, 25, of Kennewick, was taken into custody on investigation of drive-by shooting.