Man with gunshot wound crashes after driving 2 miles in Pasco

A driver who was shot in the arm in Pasco Sunday night drove about two miles before crashing his truck into a utility box.

People called police just before 10 p.m. Sunday to report hearing gunshots near the intersection of Road 37 and Park Street, Pasco police said on a Facebook post.

Around the same time, a red pickup truck hit a utility box just down the road at the corner of 26th Avenue and Sylvester Street. The truck had three bullet holes and the driver was wounded in the left arm.

The driver confirmed he had just driven away from where the shots were fired, but didn’t have any descriptions of possible suspects.

He was taken to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening injury.

He had a dog in his truck but it was not hurt.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Officer David Dillsworth at dillsworthd@pasco-wa.gov about case 21-22612.