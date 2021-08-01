A Tri-Cities teen was acting erratically before he broke a bottle over a sergeant’s head

A Kennewick teen is accused of breaking a bottle over a police sergeant’s head, exposing himself and stealing alcohol Saturday evening.

The 16 year old refused mental health treatment as recently as a few hours before the incidents, after repeatedly turning down help that police and family tried to arrange in recent days, according to a report by the Kennewick Police Department.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, police started receiving calls about the teen.

Initially, he was walking in traffic in the area of Clearwater Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard and trying to open car doors and stop traffic.

When police arrived at the parking lot of At Home, 867 N. Columbia Center Blvd., he initially ran from them.

They took statements from witnesses to develop probable cause to arrest him while keeping an eye on him, according to police reports.

One person reported the teen had exposed himself and touched her in a sexual manner.

Other witnesses said the man pushed over a motorcycle and damaged cars in a parking lot.

He ran into a store and took alcohol, pushing an employee as he left, according to witness accounts.

He exposed himself to police and then when a police sergeant approached him, he shattered the bottle of alcohol over the sergeant’s head, according to police reports.

The teen tried to run again, and a Taser was used to take him into custody.

He was booked into the Benton County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of felony second-degree robbery and third-degree assault of an officer, plus multiple gross misdemeanors, including fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, disorderly conduct, malicious mischief, theft and resisting arrest.

The sergeant was not seriously hurt.