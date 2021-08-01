Police investigating death of man at a Tri-Cities motel

Kennewick police were investigating a death at the Quality Inn near Columbia Center mall Sunday morning.

Police and fire department medics were called at 2:20 a.m. to help a man at the inn at 7901 Quinault Ave.

Paramedics performed CPR to try to revive him, but he died at the inn, according to Kennewick police.

At 6 a.m. police were still at the scene investigating but no other information was immediately available.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office plans an autopsy.