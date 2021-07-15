85-year-old man found dead in Kennewick home. Police are investigating.

Kennewick police are investigation the death of an 85-year-old man in a John Day Avenue home. Google Maps

Police are investigating the death of an 85-year-old man whose body was found by a friend at a Kennewick home Thursday morning.

Richard Mullins was found dead inside a home in the 2900 block of John Day Avenue just before 10 a.m., Kennewick Lt. Jason Kiel said in a news release.

Detectives were called to the address to investigate the death because of suspicious circumstances at the scene, police said. The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab also was there.

Police conduct death investigations anytime someone dies when they aren’t attended to by a medical professional, Kiel said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning in Snohomish County, Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said.