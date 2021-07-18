Four cars crashed in Kennewick on Sunday morning. A drunk driver is suspected

A driver who may have been drinking is being blamed for a four-car crash in Kennewick early Sunday.

Four cars were going north on Highway 395 approaching 19th Avenue in south Kennewick about 1:30 a.m., according to Washington State Patrol reports.

Dexter Ralls, 36, of Richland, was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup that hit the car in front of it, a 2010 Subaru Impreza, according to the WSP. The Subaru hit the Jersey barrier and was totaled.

A Ford Mustang and a Dodge Journey, both with drivers from Umatilla County, Ore., hit debris from the crash.

Ralls, 36, was booked into the Benton County jail by the WSP on suspicion of DUI. The jail booking log lists a possible charge of vehicular assault.

Shane Wilson, 24, of Kennewick, the driver of the Subaru, was taken by ambulance to Trios Southridge hospital, according to the WSP. No one else was reported injured.