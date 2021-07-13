Crime

Richland burglar shoots at woman, then triggers standoff with SWAT officers

Richland, WA

A suspect was caught in connection to a pair of crimes after a Sunday evening standoff with Richland police and the SWAT team.

Michael Ham, 24, of Richland, was leaving a home on Boston Street about 3:30 a.m. Sunday with items he took from the home, when he woke up some people in a camper in the driveway, said Richland Sgt. Damon Jansen.

When a woman from the camper tried chasing after him, Ham allegedly turned and fired a shot at her before escaping.

Police tried to track him with a police dog, but weren’t able to find him.

He turned up nine hours later, when police got a call from Ham’s mother that her son, armed with a gun, was arguing with them at a house on the 1800 block of McMurray Avenue, where he lives.

Investigators said Ham also had an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor.

When officers arrived, his parents left the house, but Ham refused to come out. The Tri-City Regional SWAT team was called in to help since police believed he had a weapon.

After an hours-long standoff, police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a gun and felony harassment.

Jansen said Ham is currently in a local hospital recovering from substance abuse issues before being taken to the Benton County jail.

