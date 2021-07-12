Crime

Pasco police surround car dealership with burglar inside

Pasco police surrounded a Lewis Street business after a burglar was discovered inside.
Pasco, WA

Pasco police surrounded a car dealership after a burglar was discovered inside.

Officers appear to have surrounded Gissell Auto Sales where they are trying to convince a man to come out of the building.

They were called to the area near 14th and Lewis Street on Monday morning after someone discovered the break-in.

According to dispatch reports, the man is standing in the doorway, but has not come out.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
