Crime

Traffic tied up after driver flees scene of 3-car crash on I-82 near Prosser

Prosser, WA

Investigators are still trying to find a driver who left a crash on Interstate 82 that snarled traffic near Prosser.

The three-vehicle collision happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday when Steven G. Brown, 53, Cushing, Okla., swerved in a Ford Expedition to avoid hitting the vehicles slowing ahead of him, the Washington State Patrol reported in a memo.

His SUV hit a Nissan Altima before colliding with a concrete barrier and flipping onto its side.

The crash pushed the Altima into a white SUV, which then drove away.

One passenger in the Ford Expedition, Courtney J. Brown, of Cushing, Okla., was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital. Steven G. Brown, the two juveniles in the car and the Altima’s driver, Joshue E. Catilloozuna, 19, of Yakima, were not hurt.

The crash tied up traffic in the area for more than an hour.

Investigators have not determined what caused the crash, and haven’t issued any tickets.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service