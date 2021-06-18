Traffic tied up after driver flees scene of 3-car crash on I-82 near Prosser

Investigators are still trying to find a driver who left a crash on Interstate 82 that snarled traffic near Prosser.

The three-vehicle collision happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday when Steven G. Brown, 53, Cushing, Okla., swerved in a Ford Expedition to avoid hitting the vehicles slowing ahead of him, the Washington State Patrol reported in a memo.

His SUV hit a Nissan Altima before colliding with a concrete barrier and flipping onto its side.

The crash pushed the Altima into a white SUV, which then drove away.

One passenger in the Ford Expedition, Courtney J. Brown, of Cushing, Okla., was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital. Steven G. Brown, the two juveniles in the car and the Altima’s driver, Joshue E. Catilloozuna, 19, of Yakima, were not hurt.

The crash tied up traffic in the area for more than an hour.

Investigators have not determined what caused the crash, and haven’t issued any tickets.