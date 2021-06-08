Legally blind driver slams into Kennewick store trying to leave parking lot

A blind driver hits the front of the Kennewick Safeway. Courtesy Google Maps

A legally blind man hit a pillar in front of Safeway when he tried to drive an SUV Tuesday morning.

Christian V. Searcy, 62, had slept overnight in a Chevy Suburban in the Kennewick Avenue parking lot, said Kennewick police Officer Richard Sanders.

After waking up, Searcy got behind the wheel of the SUV and felt the need to get out of the parking lot.

He didn’t get far before hitting the building near the front door and getting stuck shortly before 8 a.m., Sanders said.

The crash chipped the concrete pillar near the front door but didn’t cause any major damage to the building, said Sanders

The SUV was towed away and Searcy was cited for driving with a suspended license.