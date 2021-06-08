Crime
‘Sick and disgusting’ scam targeting parents shows up again in Tri-Cities
Parents are being targeted by scammers claiming their child has been kidnapped and demanding money.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Pasco issued a warning about the new round of phone calls.
Along with the demands for money, scammers also play a recording of a child crying for help.
The call appears to be a local number, but is being generated from outside of the U.S., said officials.
“This is a sick and disgusting spam call that gets parents very upset,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Please don’t fall for this.”
These virtual kidnapping calls have been used in the Tri-Cities and in other areas of Washington state and the U.S.
The callers will try to rush their victims to make a payment.
Officials tell parents to hang up and call police immediately if they believe their child has been kidnapped. To report a scam call a police non-emergency number.
