This is why gruesome videos are showing up on messaging apps

Scammers are trying to scare Pasco residents using the WhatApp messenger service.
Victims are getting a message claiming they owe money along with a video of seven bleeding men, some with knife wounds, Pasco police said. It’s unknown where the video came from. There isn’t any personal connection between the victims and the people in the message.
This appears to be part of a larger scam that cropped up earlier this year involving the Facebook-owned application. According to a report from WBAY in Green Bay, Wis., WhatsApp users received similar videos with the same demand in May.
WhatsApp is similar to Skype, and combines the ability to send text messages, video and along with making phone calls.
The messages are from strangers’ accounts and appear to be spam, Pasco police said. If they respond, the victims are directed to send money through an untraceable method.
For now the messages seem to be directed at Spanish speakers, but earlier versions have been in English.
Police are urging people receiving the message to not respond, and any Pasco resident receiving the message to call Detective Jesse Romero at 509-628-0333.
