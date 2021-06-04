Benton City driver dies after crashing on I-182 in Richland

A 69-year-old man died of an apparent heart condition after crashing on Interstate 182 on Thursday afternoon, the Benton County coroner said.

Michael A. Mount of Benton City was heading west on the highway near the intersection with George Washington Way when his Buick drifted off the road shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

The car ended up against a fence on the edge of the road.

Police on the scene performed CPR and Mount, who had an existing medical condition, was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland but he didn’t survive.