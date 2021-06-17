Burglar caught after Kennewick fire station ransacked 3 times

A Kennewick man was jailed after he was caught this week selling powers tools stolen from a city fire station.

The Grandridge Boulevard fire station had three break-ins since the beginning of the year, resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars in power tools, including belt sanders, saws and power drills.

Detectives spotted the stolen items for sale online and tracked down the seller, Zackery Adams, 25, Kennewick, police said in a release.

Adams was booked into the Benton County jail on Wednesday on investigation of second-degree burglary.

But he wasn’t the only power tool burglary suspect busted this week.

School site break-in

David Kofoed, 35, is accused of wearing an orange hoodie and a safety vest to sneak onto a construction site at Kennewick High School on Thursday morning, police said on Facebook

While at the site, he grabbed some tools and tried to walk away, said police.

People in the area spotted him walking away from the site and called police. Officers caught up with Kofoed still dressed in the safety vest and jacket.

He was booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Police warned people to be careful when buying items like tools through social media posts. If the price seems too good, there is a chance the items were stolen.

“Some of those tools will have business markings of their original owners painted, marked or etched into the tool. This should make a prospective buyer suspicious,” Kennewick police said in a Facebook post.

Buyers should ask questions about the origin of the tools, and if they have information about stolen property they can submit a tip anonymously at kpdtips.com.