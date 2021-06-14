Suspect who used 2 stolen cars to rob 2 Tri-Cities stores arrested in Kennewick

The suspect in two Kennewick robberies was caught after he ran from a stolen car Monday morning.

Juan Llanes-Contreras, 29, allegedly robbed a Circle K and a USA Gasoline — Express Food Mart, both on Clearwater Avenue, at knifepoint around 5 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In each case, he came into the store wearing a black baseball cap, a black face mask, black jacket and black and white shoes.

After getting cash, he walked out of the stores.

In the Saturday robbery, he got into a silver Pontiac G6 that had been reported stolen in Pasco minutes before the robbery. Then in the second incident, he also fled in a stolen car, Kennewick police said.

Investigators found both cars. When they spotted the second car Monday morning, Llanes-Contreras was still inside with “evidence of the crimes,” police said.

Llanes-Contreras ran but officers used “less than lethal munitions” to capture him. As they were arresting him, he allegedly attacked an officer.

Kennewick firefighters evaluated him on the scene before he was taken to a local hospital.

Later, he was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree assault, obstruction and resisting arrest.