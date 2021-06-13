Armed robber hits Kennewick convenience stores on the same street twice this weekend

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick convenience stores on Clearwater Avenue were robbed at knife point early Saturday morning and again early Sunday morning.

Kennewick police believe the two robberies are related and that a stolen car was used for the getaway in the first one.

The Circle K at 6006 W. Clearwater Ave. was robbed about 5:30 a.m. Saturday by a man who showed a knife, according to police reports.

The man left in a silver Pontiac G6 that had been reported stolen moments earlier in Pasco.

The second robbery was at the USA Gasoline — Express Food Mart, 5208 W. Clearwater Ave., just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect showed a knife and then left the store with money from the cash register. He headed west on foot, according to police reports.

In both robberies the suspect was described as being about 6 feet tall and wearing a black ski mask that covered all but his eyes, black and white Nike shoes, and a black jacket and pants.

In the Saturday robbery he was reportedly wearing a black baseball hat with an Under Armour logo and in the Sunday robbery he was wearing a black Nike baseball hat.

Kennewick police continue to seek information on the suspect and the stolen car with license plate ALU0085.