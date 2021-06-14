Pasco students find woman’s body on way to school

Tri-City Herald

A 40-year-old woman was found dead in front of her Pasco apartment on Monday morning.

Students on their way to school and a passerby spotted Rosario Martinez at 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of West Yakima Street, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.

Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary told the Tri-City Herald it appears Martinez died by suicide, and that an autopsy is not being performed.

Detectives are investigating the death to make sure, but said in the Facebook post there are no preliminary indications of foul play.

Pasco school officials were told and counselors are being provided by the district for the students who made the discovery.

Police did not say which school the kids were from, but Pasco High is about six blocks from where the woman was found.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police using the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.