Tri-Cities woman suspected of driving drunk when she hit a pole going 100 mph

A suspected drunk driver was going 100 mph before she lost control and slammed into a steel post in downtown Kennewick, police said.

Shannon Leader, 39, missed a curve and went off the road on the 400 block of East Columbia Drive just before midnight Wednesday, Kennewick police said in a Facebook post.

Her Honda flew over curbs and plowed through shrubs before the front end wrapped around the pole.

Witnesses reported that the car was going more than 100 mph before the crash.

A woman was allegedly drunk when she went off the road and hit a pole on Columbia Drive. Kennewick Police Department

Leader and her passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Leader was checked and had her blood drawn for testing at a Washington state crime lab before being booked into the Benton County jail on suspicious of vehicular assault and DUI.

