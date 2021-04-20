Drunk driver chase across 2 counties ends with crash in Kennewick

A police chase ended in a dramatic crash on Clearwater Avenue early Tuesday.

Pasco police initially spotted Elias Ramirez, 33, passed out inside a Chrysler 300 at 3:15 a.m.

He allegedly had been sitting on the 2600 block of Court Street for several hours when two Pasco officers woke him up, Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said.

They learned he had a warrant for a DUI. When they tried to arrest him, he sped away. Since officers knew who he was, they didn’t chase him.

Soon after, Benton County deputies spotted the Chrysler on Interstate 82 heading west at 120 mph between Richland and Benton City at 3:35 a.m., said Sgt. Justin Gerry.

Deputies followed him into Benton City, while setting up spike strips ahead on the highway. When they tried stopping him he bolted again, this time driving east back to the Tri-Cities.

He hit some spike strips just east of Benton City, but kept driving on flattened tires, turning onto Highway 240 and then Columbia Park Trail as he made his way into Kennewick.

Kennewick police joined the chase and set up another set of spikes at Canal Drive and Kellogg Street. Ramirez hit those and still kept driving.

He finally lost control on Clearwater Avenue, slamming into the Tuff Shed sign pole.

Ramirez then climbed out and ran but was arrested a short distance away, said police.

He was booked into the Benton County jail for attempting to elude police, DUI and a previous warrant for DUI.

He is expected to face charges in Franklin County as well.