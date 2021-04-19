Crime

Man beaten unconscious in Richland baseball bat attack in serious condition

Richland, WA

A Pasco man is accused of beating another man unconscious with a baseball bat in Richland on Saturday.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center alerted police at 1:50 a.m. after the injured 29-year-old was brought to the hospital, Richland police said on Facebook.

Detectives learned the man, who was in serious condition, had been hit with a baseball bat. The assault reportedly happened at a house on the 600 block of McMurray Avenue.

Later that morning, police arrested Jonathan Rosas, 24, at a Pasco home.

Richland police have not said how Rosas was connected with the victim or a motive for the attack.

Rosas was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
