A Pasco man died on a rural stretch of Oregon highway after hitting a tree early Monday.

Jesus Lopez, 39, went off the side of Highway 97 near Shaniko, Ore. which is in the central part of the state about 80 miles north of Bend, Ore.

Oregon State Police investigators believe his Honda Civic crashed into a tree about 4 a.m.

People passing through the area spotted the car at 6 p.m.

Lopez died at the scene.