Kidnapping suspect arrested at Mexico border 12 years after taking Kennewick girl

A man was arrested at the Mexico border this month, more than 12 years after kidnapping a Kennewick girl.

Police have hunted for Enrique Diaz since July 2008 when he took off with the 12-year-old to Portland, Kennewick police said.

When she returned home, her family called the authorities, and Kennewick and Portland police began investigating Diaz, who was 21 at the time.

He was eventually charged in Benton County with second-degree kidnapping.

But before police could arrest Diaz, he left town. An arrest warrant with $50,000 bail was issued.

Diaz wasn’t seen again until earlier this month when he was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents coming back into the U.S.

The 34-year-old was arrested on the outstanding warrant, Sgt. Chris Littrell said in a news release.

Diaz waived extradition, and Kennewick detectives went to San Diego this week to return him to Benton County to face trial.

He was booked into the jail on Thursday.

▪ Also this month, another Kennewick suspect wanted for first-degree child rape was arrested on a warrant in Louisiana.

Gabriel Valdez, 44, is charge in connection with a 2016 case after a student reported that sibling was sexually abused, said Kennewick police.

Valdez failed to show up for court and a nationwide warrant was issued. He was arrested during a traffic stop.

Two Kennewick officers flew to Louisiana and brought him back this week to the Benton County jail.