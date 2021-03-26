Man shot, stabbed in Pasco. SWAT team searches home

Police are searching two Pasco homes after a man was shot and stabbed Friday morning.

The investigation started at 7 a.m. when a man walked to Lourdes Medical Center after being wounded, said Pasco Sgt. Rigo Pruneda.

It’s unclear how serious his injuries are, but he is being treated at the downtown Pasco hospital.

Now officers are trying to figure out where the attack happened. They were able to track information to two homes, one on the 5600 block of Topeka Drive and the other on the 400 block of Sylvester Street.

Officer have searched the Sylvester Street home. But because of previous incidents connected to the Topeka Drive home, police called in the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team to help with the search.

Police have not identified who they are looking for but said they believe the attack wasn’t random and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Pasco police through the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333.