Kennewick police shoot man with rubber bullets after threats to kill wife hiding with 4 kids

Kennewick police shot a man with a rubber bullet Wednesday after he chopped down a door and threatened to kill his wife as she hid inside with four young children.

A neighbor spotted Seth J. Pearce, 32, shortly after noon trying to break through the door of the home on South Conway Place, said a news release from Officer Zach Moore.

Emergency dispatchers also got a call from his frightened and crying wife from inside the home, and they could hear a man swearing in the background.

After Pearce forced his way inside, he started breaking items and threatened to kill her, said Moore.

Pearce, the woman and the children ages 3 to 10, were still inside when police arrived. They were able to get her and the children outside, and Pearce climbed out a back window.

He was armed with a hunting knife and a hammer as he crossed under Highway 395 and continued down Fourth Avenue.

Kennewick police used rubber bullets to stop a man who put a knife to his throat on Fourth Avenue after a domestic violence incident. Kennewick Police Department

He refused to follow orders from the officers to stop and then held the knife to his own throat, said Moore.

Officers shot him with a rubber bullet and Pearce let go of the weapons and was arrested.

Kennewick medics and local hospital officials evaluated Pearce before he was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of felony domestic violence threats, malicious mischief, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Police along with Lourdes Crisis and the mental health professionals who work with police will be following up with the man in jail, said Moore.

“We are grateful that the victim along with her children will be safe today and that this incident was able to be resolved without any further use of force,” he said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kennewick police through the non-emergency dispatch number, 509-628-0333.