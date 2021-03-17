Tri-City driver arrested for pointing gun in I-182 road rage incident

A Kennewick man is in jail after he allegedly threatened another driver with a gun during an Interstate 182 road rage incident.

The driver called Pasco police 6 p.m. Monday after he said a pickup tailgated him on the highway and then followed him into the city, police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the pickup truck driver harassed the man, pointed a gun at him and threatened him before driving away.

Tuesday night, Officer James Garza spotted a pickup matching the description in the same area, police said.

They found Osbaldo Hermosillo, 30, of Kennewick, behind the wheel and spotted a pistol inside the cab.

Hermosillo, who has a concealed weapons permit, cooperated with officers, said police.

He was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.