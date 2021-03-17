Woman arrested in line at Tri-Cities Zip’s drive-thru after pulling a gun

Police arrested a woman at the Zip’s drive-thru on Columbia Drive. Tri-City Herald

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

A woman was arrested Wednesday in line at the Zip’s restaurant drive-thru window in Kennewick after she allegedly pulled a gun on someone.

Kennewick police were called about 1 p.m. after the woman pointed a gun at someone at another building in downtown Kennewick, according to initial scanner reports.

She then went to the Zip’s By the Cable Bridge on Columbia Drive and was in line at the drive-up window as police closed in to arrest her.