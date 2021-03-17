Crime

Drunk teen tried using steak knives to cut into Kennewick homes, say police

Kennewick, WA

A drunk teen was caught with a handful of steak knives that he was using to cut window screens in a Kennewick neighborhood, police said.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a woman on the 1900 block of South Harrison Street heard rubbing and scraping noises outside her window, Kennewick police posted on Facebook.

When she went out to investigate, she noticed the window screen had been cut and found a steak knife next to her fence.

She called 911 and police searched her home and didn’t find anyone inside.

Officers soon found at least eight other homes in the neighborhood with cut or removed screens.

As police continued to search, they found a locked portable toilet at an empty construction site.

cut screen.jpg
A teen burglary suspect used steak knives to cut window screens in Kennewick, say police.

Officers found a teen inside along with several steak knives that matched the one left by the fence.

“It appeared the juvenile male was intoxicated and cutting window screens to open windows and enter the homes,” Kennewick police said.

The boy was booked into the Benton Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of attempted burglary.

Police are asking residents in that neighborhood to check their windows and to call to report anything suspicious.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service