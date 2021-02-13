Drunk Tri-Cities teen jailed for crashing father’s ‘stolen’ car. Dad arrested too

A father and son both landed in jail after a drunken crash led to a confrontation outside a Kennewick home.

The trouble began when the teen got drunk and took his father’s car for a drive Thursday night, said Kennewick police in a Facebook post

He crashed into a parked car near West Seventh Place and South Kent Street and then hit another car when he tried to flee, said police.

He abandoned his dad’s damaged car in the snow and began walking home. That’s apparently when he decided to call 911 to report that his father’s car had been stolen.

Police were already at the crash scene when the call came in about 11 p.m.

Officers caught up with the teen outside his house and were trying to arrest him when his father, Sesar Ochoa, 35, came outside.

As officers were arresting his son, Ochoa kept trying to take something out of the teen’s pocket, police said.

As police pulled Ochoa away, he pushed and hit one of the officers, they said.

The teen was booked into the Benton Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, filing a false police report and driving without a license.

Ochoa was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of third-degree assault, obstructing police and resisting arrest.