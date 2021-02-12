Winter storm: 1-2 inches fall overnight, delaying schools. More is coming

The Tri-Cities woke up to an inch or two of snow Friday morning and can look forward to more.

Snow was continuing to fall after daylight Friday and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory to start late afternoon. It is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to at least 4 p.m. Saturday.

Snow is forecast for the Tri-Cities through Presidents Day weekend, with a possibility of 4 to 6 inches of snow total over four days.

Law enforcement agencies were already warning of slick roads Friday morning.

“If you need to travel on the roadways, please allow extra time to get to your destinations,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media early Friday morning. “The roads are icy and slick in many areas of the county.”

Friday morning Kennewick and Finley schools announced a two-hour delay to the start of classes, and the Columbia School District in Burbank switched to online learning for the day.

Several private schools told students to stay home. They included Christ the King in Richland, St. Joseph’s in Kennewick and Kingspoint Christian in Pasco. There also was no in-person learning for Benton Franklin Head Start.

The forecast calls for some let up of snow Friday afternoon, with occasional snow showers, and then a chance of steady snow after 4 p.m.

An 80% chance of snow Friday night and Saturday is forecast, with 1 to 3 inches possible after 4 p.m. Friday through the night and another 1 to 3 inches possible on Saturday, according to the weather service.

Overnight Saturday the chance of snow drops to 30%, and the Tri-Cities could get a break from snowfall for most of Sunday. Only a 10% chance is forecast.

But more snow is possible Sunday night, with the chance of snow increasing to 50% on Washington’s Birthday.

But less than an inch is expected to accumulate that day.

Cold temperatures

The temperature at 7:30 Friday morning was a cold 18 degrees at the Tri-Cities Airport, with a high of just 24 degrees forecast for the day.

Colder than normal temperatures could persist at least through Thursday.

Highs were not expected to warm into the 30s until Monday, with a high of 34 degrees forecast then. On Tuesday the high could reach 40, with highs remaining in the low 40s through at least Thursday, according to the weather service.

The coldest night forecast for Presidents Day weekend is Saturday, when the low could drop to 15.

Overnight lows should warm to about 21 on Sunday and 26 on Monday. But they are not forecast to be up to 30 degrees until Wednesday night.

High temperatures normally average about 48 degrees in February in the Tri-Cities and lows about 30 degrees.

Travel forecast

It’s a good weekend to stay home, with snow forecast for the Cascade and Blue mountains and the Columbia River Gorge off and on through Monday.

A winter storm warning is issued through Saturday afternoon for Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90 in western Washington.

Up to 6 inches of new snow is forecast for Friday night with another 3 to 5 inches accumulating on Saturday.

But the worst conditions are forecast for Washington’s Birthday. Heavy snowfall Monday could dump 10 to 14 inches on the interstate.

In the Columbia River Gorge at Hood River on Interstate 84, up to 5 inches of new snow could accumulate Friday night. More snow is forecast through the weekend with up to 5 inches more just on Sunday night.

Travelers heading east over the Blue Mountains can expect up to 5 inches of fresh snow Friday night and up to 4 more inches on Saturday on Interstate 84 at Meacham, Ore.

On Sunday night and Monday more snow is forecast, turning to a wintery mix of snow and freezing rain late Monday night.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald school-delays-closures School Delays & Closures February 10, 2021 4:04 PM