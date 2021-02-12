Pickup slams into WSP trooper car on I-182 in Pasco

A Washington State Patrol trooper’s car was crushed Friday when it was rear-ended on snowy Interstate 182.

A red pickup smashed into the back of the patrol car near Road 68 about 2:30 p.m.

No one was hurt, said Trooper Chris Thorson.

It was one of more than two dozen wrecks on Tri-Cities area highways during Friday’s winter storm.

Many of them were on I-182 and on the blue bridge between Pasco and Kennewick.

Drivers were encouraged to stay home. But if you must be on the road, Trooper Daniel Mosqueda advised them to slow down, put their lights on, increase the distance between themselves and the car in front of them and avoid making sudden turns to keep from losing control on icy roadways.