Tri-Cities driver fleeing WA state trooper crashes in roundabout

A pickup and a car were totaled Sunday evening when a 25-year-old woman trying to run from police crashed in the Benton City roundabout.

Andrea C. Laborin, 25, and a 56-year-old passenger in the pickup she hit were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with injuries.

The Kennewick woman may face criminal charges once the Washington State Patrol investigation is done.

The state patrol says Laborin was trying to elude an officer at 6 p.m. while speeding west on Interstate 82.

A trooper was following her in a marked patrol car, with flashing lights and an activated siren, when Laborin took Exit 96 into Benton City.

In the roundabout just off the highway exit, Laborin’s 1999 Toyota Camry slammed into a 2004 Toyota Tundra.

The report does not say why police were chasing Laborin, or what exactly happened in the roundabout.

Wanerges S. Hernandez, 60, of Nyssa, Ore., was the Tundra driver. He was not injured.

His passenger was Maria M. Rodriguez of Toppenish.

Laborin, Hernandez and Rodriguez all were wearing seat belts.