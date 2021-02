Kennewick police are looking for two suspects in the armed robbery of the Grand Central Coffee Station.

Two people robbed the business at 3419 W. Clearwater Ave. at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Police did not say what weapons they were carrying.

Kennewick police and police dogs and deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office looked for the suspects without success.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 509-628-0333.