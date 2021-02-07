Fiery crash near Tri-Cities one of 3 wrecks blamed on suspected drunk drivers

Three Tri-Cities area crashes on the eve of Super Bowl Sunday are being investigated as possible DUI’s, including one that ended with a car engulfed in flames.

Six people were injured, including four who were riding in an off-road vehicle.

The driver of the car that burned made it out before the car was completely on fire, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco by ambulance.

Anthony Vargas Martinez, 20, of Othello, was driving north on Highway 395 about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a high speed, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He lost control of the car 10 miles north of Pasco and it rolled before catching fire, according to police reports.

A Coors beer case lies in the foreground of a picture of the burning car posted to Facebook by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The post said alcohol appeared to have been involved in the crash.

Charges of driving under the influence and negligent driving are pending, said the WSP.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash of a utility terrain vehicle overnight on Canal Road in West Richland.

Four of the five occupants were taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation, but it appears alcohol may have been a factor,” according to the police report. No further information was immediately available on Sunday.

A crash in West Richland of a utility terrain vehicle that left four people injured is under investigation. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office

The Washington State Patrol also investigated a crash earlier in the evening on Interstate 182 in Pasco just west of the Broadmoor Park exit.

Logan Joyner, 28, of Connell, was driving east in a Subaru Forester at 6 p.m. when his car hit a Mercedes driven by Stevie Jacobo, 31, of Pasco, which was also headed east, according to WSP reports.

Jacobo was not hurt, but Joyner was taken by ambulance to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Charges of second degree negligent driving and driving under the influence are pending for Joyner, said the WSP.