2nd suspect caught in Kennewick drug-deal turned kidnapping

An alleged kidnapper was caught in Benton City after a several-hour long standoff.

Police have been looking for Sergio Delgado, 25, for more than two months after he and his girlfriend, Kristin Link, 26, allegedly handcuffed a 36-year-old woman, beat her and he threatened to kill her, according to court records.

A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Delgado in early December on charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

The U.S. Marshals Service tracked Delgado to the Benton City home Tuesday afternoon. After surrounding the home around 2 p.m., they called in the Tri-City Regional SWAT team. At 6:45 p.m., Delgado was arrested.

Delgado’s accomplice in the drug deal turned attack, Link was arrested while she was leaving a hotel on Dec. 21.

The two had been selling pills to the victim for seven months before the late November day when she showed up at a Volland Street home with plans to spend $500 to buy more pills, according to court documents.

The victim was ushered into the home by a man identified as “Blackie.” After making the purchase from Delgado, she got permission to smoke. After starting, she noticed “Blackie” was putting on gloves.

Sergio Delgado

When she tried leaving, they grabbed her and started attacking, according to court documents. Link guarded the door to prevent her escape.

The victim told investigators she was put into handcuffs, strangled to near unconsciousness and at one point Delgado pointed a gun at her head and asked if she had stolen money from another man.

“While the gun was being pointed at her, the victim reported that Kristin Link stated something to the effect of, ‘Just drive her out to Finley and shoot her,’” according to court documents.

She managed to slip out of the handcuffs at one point and get out of a bathroom window, but “Blackie” was standing outside, grabbed her and dragged her back into the home.

Kristin Link

The reports don’t say how long she was inside the Volland Street home, but at one point, Delgago called for a SUV, and a coat was put over her head.

She was dropped off a trailer park along with her car. She told police she was worried that someone was following her, so she waited about a week and a half to report the crime.

During the attack, Delgado took back the pills and kept the woman’s money.

When police searched the Volland Street house, they discovered a gun matching the one that the victim reported seeing. They also discovered multiple handcuffs, a ledger containing suspected drug sales, digital scales and a DVR that appeared to be connected to security cameras.