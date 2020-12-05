Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Drug deal gone wrong turns into Tri-Cities kidnapping and robbery, say police

Tri-City Regional SWAT Team helped serve a search warrant in a kidnapping and robbery investigation.
Tri-City Regional SWAT Team helped serve a search warrant in a kidnapping and robbery investigation. Kennewick Police Department
Kennewick, WA

Police are hunting for two people who attacked and robbed a woman during a botched drug deal.

A 36-year-old woman went to 119 N. Volland St. on Dec. 1 expecting to buy drugs, said Kennewick police.

Instead, police claim Sergio Delgado, 25 and Kristin Link, 26, assaulted, robbed and held the woman against her will.

She was eventually released and was treated at a local hospital.

The Tri-City Regional SWAT team and investigators served a search warrant at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the Volland Street address and seized guns and other items involved in the attack, they said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

delgado.jpg
Sergio Delgado

Link.jpg
Kristin Link

Police are still looking for Delgado and Link on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful gun possession.

Anyone with information on the couple is asked to call 509-628-0333.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service