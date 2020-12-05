Drug deal gone wrong turns into Tri-Cities kidnapping and robbery, say police

Tri-City Regional SWAT Team helped serve a search warrant in a kidnapping and robbery investigation. Kennewick Police Department

Police are hunting for two people who attacked and robbed a woman during a botched drug deal.

A 36-year-old woman went to 119 N. Volland St. on Dec. 1 expecting to buy drugs, said Kennewick police.

Instead, police claim Sergio Delgado, 25 and Kristin Link, 26, assaulted, robbed and held the woman against her will.

She was eventually released and was treated at a local hospital.

The Tri-City Regional SWAT team and investigators served a search warrant at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the Volland Street address and seized guns and other items involved in the attack, they said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sergio Delgado

Kristin Link

Police are still looking for Delgado and Link on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful gun possession.

Anyone with information on the couple is asked to call 509-628-0333.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER