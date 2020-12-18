Kennewick kidnapping suspects still on the run after 2nd SWAT search

Tri-City Regional SWAT searched a Fillmore Street home in Kennewick Friday looking for a pair of accused kidnappers.

Detectives have been looking for Sergio Delgado, 25, and Kristin Link, 26, since Dec. 1, after police say they attacked and robbed a 36-year-old woman in a drug deal gone wrong.

On Friday morning, detectives believed they were in a home at 332 N. Fillmore St. The Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team was called in to search the house.

They didn’t find either of them, but did arrest Cameron Smith, 34, on an unrelated charge of delivering a controlled substance. He was booked into the Benton County jail.

Sergio Delgado

Delgado and Link are wanted for first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault. Police sayd they ambushed a woman who went to a home on Volland Street looking to buy drugs.

Kristin Link

The SWAT team and investigators served a search warrant at the Volland Street address and seized guns and other items involved in the attack, they said.

And they have continued to hunt for the two.

Police are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to call the non-emergency dispatch number, 509-628-0333.

