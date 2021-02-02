Tri-Cities test drive ends with a sports car upside down

A car ended up on the lawn of a Pasco home Sunday night after the driver hit the curb. Pasco Police Department

A test drive turned dangerous in a Pasco neighborhood Sunday night.

A 21-year-old man was considering whether to buy a Nissan 350Z and was driving through the neighborhood near Chapel Hill Boulevard and Keeneland Lane just after 8:20 p.m., Pasco police said on Facebook.

But when he hit a curb going too fast, the sports car launched and flipped onto a lawn.

It ended up upside down and against the house right outside a girl’s bedroom.

When officers arrived, they found two people trapped inside and gas was leaking from the car. Firefighters had to rescue them while officers stood-by with fire extinguishers.

They were taken to a local hospital. The passenger was hurt, but the injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver was not drunk but he could face misdemeanor charges including reckless driving, said police.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to contact police through the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333