Tri-Cities man arrested after handcuffed woman shows up at neighbors’ house

A man is in jail after a woman with her hands handcuffed behind her back showed up at a Kennewick home Sunday morning.

The 38-year-old woman with injuries to her face knocked on the door at the home near 53rd Avenue and South Olympia Street shortly after 8 a.m. to ask for help removing the handcuffs, said Kennewick police Officer Sebastian Castilleja.

The homeowners called police because they were worried for her, but the woman ran away.

Officers figured out where the woman had been held and got a search warrant for the house. They found handcuffs and arrested Robert J. Davis, 40, on suspicion of felony unlawful imprisonment.

He was booked into the Benton County jail.