Tri-Cities man accused of threatening to kill his nephew

A 42-year-old man surrendered to police Saturday night after he allegedly threatened to kill his nephew.

Kennewick police were called to the 1000 block of North Volland Street about 6 p.m. by a woman who said her brother was violating a protection order.

She said Cory Botts also made threats to kill her son, who also had a valid protection order against him, said Kennewick police.

The incident was captured on video which allowed officers to see the vehicle that Botts was driving at the time, said police.

Officers found the vehicle Botts had been driving at a duplex in the 3700 block of W. Metaline Ave. and regional SWAT members were called in to help with the arrest.

The home was surrounded and Botts eventually agreed to give himself up. He was booked into the Benton County jail on two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order and on suspicion of felony harassment/threats to kill.

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies helped in the arrest.